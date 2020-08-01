Has Bol Bol carved out role with Denver Nuggets? | NBA News

After making an effect in Denver’s 3 skirmish video games, has 7ft 2in novice Bol Bol carved out a role in the Nuggets rotation ahead of the opening reboot video game?

Bol, boy of the late 7ft 7in Sudanese NBA star Manute Bol, was chosen in by the Nuggets in the 2nd round of the 2019 Draft after a foot injury reduced his college profession at the Univeristy of Oregon.

Bol, who did not play a minute for Denver prior to the NBA suspended video games on March 11, lastly made his Nuggets launching in odd scenarios inside the Disney bubble.

















Bol Bol scored 16 points, got 10 boards and obstructed 6 shots in the Nuggets’ very first skirmish, a 89-82 win over the Wizards



With simply 8 offered gamers for their opening reboot skirmish video game with the Washington Wizards, head coach Mike Malone began Bol at little forward together with Nikola Jokic, Mason Plumlee, Jerami Grant and Paul Millsap in what was among the highest beginning line-ups in NBA history.

Bol starred on launching, acquiring 16 points, 10 rebounds and 8 blocks and assisting the Nuggets to an 89-82 win. He followed that up with double-figure scoring in Denver’s 2 subsequent skirmishes.

On the most recent edition of Heatcheck, Mo Mooncey, Ovie Soko and three-time NBA champ BJ Armstrong talked about if Bol might make a more effect in the seeding video games and the playoffs.

“I am intrigued by what is happening with Bol Bol and the Nuggets,” statedMooncey Denver needed to roll out a super-tall line-up with Nikola Jokic at point player and Bol at the 3. It worked truly well and Bol followed it up with some strong play.

“What stood out most to me was how well he played withJokic One thing Denver truly required was a shot-blocking existence since Jokic isn’t the best protector worldwide. Usually the problem with that begins the offending end where you ‘d have 2 huge bodies congesting the paint.

"The charm of Bol is that he has a great outdoors shot. He shot over 50 percent from three-point variety in college. He is likewise extremely fast for his size so he can get up there in shift and play as a cutter off the ball too. You are seeing the connection currently forming in between Bol and Jokic with nearly half of Jokic's helps coming straight fromBol The future is extremely intense if Denver can continue to establish him.



















“Will Bol assistance Denver trigger a shock in the playoffs this year? I’m going to need to state it’s a cold take. Bol looks extremely excellent however these are pre-season skirmishes versus challengers not playing their full-strength teams. The most significant thing is this: the blocks he has gotten have actually come when the Nuggets have actually played a zone defense which is customized to him since he does not have the lateral motion to choose people up man-to-man.

“Will Denver be able to play a zone defense against some of the league’s top teams without getting picked apart? I’m not too sure on that one.”

Soko thinks the size and length of Denver’s massive line-up of Jokic, Bol, Millsap, Plumlee and Grant might produce a practical zone defense “at points” in a routine season or championship game.

“I believe Denver will ruffle some feathers in the playoffs,” he stated. “In the zone we have actually seen them play, when you have people who have a lot length, cover a lot ground and, in some senses, offset Bol’s absence of laternal speed, it might be intriguing.

Bol Bol jockeys for position with Magic protector Khem Birch and Terrence Ross



“This [super-tall] line-up is something nobody has bet in theNBA No one is utilized to facing it. As long as the people play within themselves, it can be a really efficient line-up that might possibly go to at specific points.”

Former Bulls guard Armstrong explained Bol as “intriguing” however included the rapid-fire nature of the rest of the NBA season might see coaches revert back to line-ups and systems they rely on.

“When you look at the Denver Nuggets, the potential of Bol is one of the most impressive things you see,” he stated. “As a shot-blocker and rim protector, he fills an open hole on the group and provides a various appearance. That is possibly an incredible property for the training personnel.

"However, experience has fantastic worth, specifically in the playoffs. And we just have 8 seeding video games prior to the playoffs start. I believe all these coaches will revert back to the gamers they understand and hold that pattern. Everyone will reduce their rotations.



















Highlights of the pre-restart skirmish in between the Orlando Magic and the Denver Nuggets



” I like Bol and what he has purchased to theNuggets I like the 3 efficiencies I have actually seen and I am truly interested by his adaptability, both defensively and offensively. He has revealed he can spread out the flooring and the video game is not too quick for a male of his size.

“I look forward to how this plays out next year because Bol and Michael Porter Jr were high-risk, high-reward draft picks. The future looks promising in Denver.”

