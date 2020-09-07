Harvick wins Southern 500 as Truex and Elliott collide

Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. both made hard contact with the wall while racing for the lead with 17 of 367 laps remaining in Sunday while Harvick was running third.

Two laps later, Truex was forced to pit under green with a flat tire from the contact and Elliott’s damaged No. 9 Chevrolet began falling through the field, allowing Harvick to inherit the lead.

He then held off a determined charge from Austin Dillon over the final 12 laps to win Sunday night’s Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, the opening round of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

“What a fight!” Harvick said over his team radio. “I don’t even know how we did that!”

The victory is a series-leading eighth this season for Harvick and locks him into the Round of 12 of the playoffs regardless of how he finishes in the next two races.

“First thing I want to say is welcome back, fans. This interview is a hell of a lot more fun with you guys up there (in the stands),” Harvick said. “I just want to say thank you to everybody from NASCAR, all of you fans here in South Carolina. We just wound up fighting all night long. The leaders got tangled up there and the next thing you know we were racing for the win.

“Obviously, those guys had trouble. I didn’t see what happened. I just heard my spotter tell me that…