Harvick wins, again, at Michigan By Reuters

The NASCAR Cup Series is running a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway this weekend. Considering his outcomes there, you have actually got to think that Kevin Harvick wants it were a triple-header.

Harvick recorded the FireKeepers Casino 400 Race at MIS on Saturday and did it in relatively controling style as he led a race-best 92 of 161 laps and recorded wins in phases 1 and 2 too.

The triumph was the Stewart-Haas Racing chauffeur’s 4th at the 2-mile Michigan oval. He has actually now won 3 of the last 4 Cup races there and Saturday offered him his 14 th top-five surface in 39 begins.

Thanks to a rash of late-race wrecks, Harvick needed to go to overtime to get the win. But Harvick remained cool throughout the taking place restarts and got the 54 th profession triumph in his Cup profession.

His margin of triumph over runner-up, and Michigan native, Brad Keselowski was.284 seconds. Keselowski, of Team Penske, has yet to win at his house track.

The triumph was Harvick’s fifth of the season, connecting him with Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin for many in the series. He has actually now ended up in the top-five of the last 9 races.

Martin TruexJr of Joe Gibbs Racing ended up third. Ryan …