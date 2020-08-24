Harvick dominates in Dover Cup win, earns regular season title

Harvick quickly cleared Jimmie Johnson on a reboot with 17 of 311 laps staying in Sunday’s Drydene 311 at Dover (Del) International Speedway and travelled to the triumph over Martin Truex Jr.

“What a weekend, boys,” Harvick stated over his group radio has he took the checkered flag. “Fought all day yesterday to get it right and it paid off today!”

The win is Harvick’s seventh of the 2020 season, one of the most of any motorist, and the 56th of his careere, which connects him with Kyle Busch for ninth in all-time triumphes.

Earlier in the race, Harvick likewise clinched the Cup Series regular season champion with one race staying, which will provide him an addition 15 playoff points when the playoffs start in 2 weeks.

Harvick’s triumph was likewise the 700th in Cup series competitors for Ford Motor Co.

“Congratulations to Ford on their 700th Cup win. I want to thank everyone on this team,” Harvick stated. “Rodney (Childers, crew chief) and everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing for overcoming what happened yesterday with the track bar and nailing the balance today. I want to say Happy Birthday to DeLana’s mom and Dax, our engineer, same birthday.

“What a year. What a seven-years. I am simply actually happy with everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing for having the ability to drive this automobile. Week after week they simply put so …