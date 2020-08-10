Harvick completes a sweep of Michigan Cup Series doubleheader

In what has actually ended up being prevalent this season, Harvick needed to out-duel Denny Hamlin down the stretch however handled to hold him off to win Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

The success is Harvick’s 6th win in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, the most of any motorist. It was likewise Harvick’s 3rd successive win at Michigan and 4th in the last 5 races and handed Ford MotorCo the track’s Heritage Trophy.

Harvick is now connected with Hall of Fame motorist Rusty Wallace with 55 profession wins. He likewise ends up being the very first motorist to win back-to-back races on back-to-back days considering that Richard Petty did so in 1971.

“It was a huge obstacle. Our (vehicle) got actually tight there in (Turns) 3 and 4,” Harvick said. ” I might run actually excellent through (Turns) 1 and 2 still, however I was simply tight on that other end throughout the day. So I have actually simply got to thank all my people. They did a excellent task all weekend on pit roadway. Great pit calls. Just got to thank everyone who assists put thisNo 4 vehicle on the track and everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing and Roush Yates Engines for incredible power beneath the hood this weekend.

“It’s been a very long time considering that I have actually raced back-to-back days not to mention in the Cup vehicle. I have actually never ever achieved that undoubtedly, however we have actually done that a couple times this year, so I believe for us it’s …