Harvey Weinstein victims awarded $19 million ‘in compensation fund’ – Armenian News

The New York Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday a nearly $19 million settlement for women who experienced sexual abuse and harassment by imprisoned former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company failed their female employees. After all the harassment, threats, and discrimination, their victims are finally receiving some justice,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement, according to CNN.

The settlement comes from a 2018 civil rights lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General’s office against Weinstein, Robert Weinstein and the Weinstein companies in particular for “egregious violations of New York’s civil rights, human rights, and business laws,” the attorney’s office said at that time.

Under the plan, a $18,875,000 victims’ compensation fund will be created and distributed among “women who experienced a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, and gender-based discrimination while working at The Weinstein Company, as well as sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein,” the attorney general’s office said.

As the main agreement, survivors will also be released from confidentiality, non-disclosure, or non-disparagement agreements with The Weinstein Company or some of the former representatives of the business related to any sexual misconduct by Weinstein. They will now be free to tell their stories without concern with retribution, prosecutors said.