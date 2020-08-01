Harvey Updyke, who poisoned iconic oak trees at Auburn, dies at 71

His boy, Bear Updyke, informed AL.com that he passed away of natural causes in Louisiana onThursday

.

He was 71.

Updyke pleaded guilty to poisoning oak trees that drew generations of Auburn University football fans to Toomer’s Corner after huge success. The event, which occurred in 2010, annoyed Auburn fans.

He was sentenced to serve at least 6 months of a three-year sentence for criminal damage to a farming center, the Lee County District Attorney stated at the time.