His boy, Bear Updyke, informed AL.com that he passed away of natural causes in Louisiana onThursday
.
He was 71.
He was sentenced to serve at least 6 months of a three-year sentence for criminal damage to a farming center, the Lee County District Attorney stated at the time.
As part of the sentence, he was put under 5 years of monitored probation, consisting of a restriction on participating in any college occasion or stepping on Auburn University home.
Auburn cops detained him for splashing the landmark trees on the edge of the Auburn school with herbicide so powerful that agronomists stated they had little to no possibility of survival.
Authorities very first discovered of the herbicide after a caller who determined himself as “Al from Dadeville” telephoned into a Birmingham, Alabama, radio talk program, stating he had poisoned the popular oaks after Auburn won a controversial November 2010 football video game versus the University ofAlabama
.
“Al” ended the call with “Roll Damn Tide,” a fight cry for the University of Alabama.