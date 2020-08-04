Harvard Scientist Says We Need More Cheap, ‘Crappy’ Tests For COVID-19. Here’s Why

The aphorism “perfect is the enemy of good enough” has actually been played out to awful impact in the United States’s insufficient screening for the coronavirus, according to scientists requiring fast tests that cost just about a dollar each, and which might not be as precise however can be performed numerous times a week by the entire population.

Michael Mina, assistant teacher of public health at Harvard University, has for weeks been promoting what he calls “crappy” tests.

His concept is to move far from the existing high-precision molecular tests, called PCR tests, which are still limited in big swathes of the nation and which individuals typically need to wait hours to get done, and after that need to wait days – or approximately a week – for the outcomes.

He has actually required the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to license the sale of quick tests which can be done out in the house utilizing a strip of paper that alters color in a quarter of an hour to provide an outcome, comparable to a pregnancy test.

Or, additionally, FDA can launch their stranglehold over screening tests and permit other public health companies (ie county/ state) to choose what can be done There are numerous methods to utilize evaluating to manage break outs – however none can take place within the existing authorized structures — Michael Mina (@michaelmina_lab)July 26, 2020

