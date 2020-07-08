BERKELY STUDENTS PLANNING FRAUDULENT COURSE TO CIRCUMVENT ICE RULES, AVOID DEPORTATIONS

ICE announced this week that those on F-1 and M-1 student visas would need to leave the U.S. or transfer to a different college if their schools offer classes entirely on the web when they reopen in the fall. If they do not, they might face deportation proceedings.

Additionally, the agency announced that the State Department will not issue visas to students signed up for full on the web programs, and that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) would not enable them into the country.

The lawsuit by Harvard and MIT seeks a temporary restraining order and an initial injunction stopping the policy from being enforced. According to The Harvard Crimson, which first reported the lawsuit, the rules were released shortly after Harvard announced it might house forget about than 40 % of undergraduates and would hold all classes on the web in the fall.

In a statement to students, Harvard President Larry Bacow said that the policy “came down without notice—its cruelty surpassed only by its recklessness.”

“It appears that it was designed purposefully to place pressure on colleges and universities to open their on-campus classrooms for in-person instruction this fall, without regard to concerns for the health and safety of students, instructors, and others,” that he said.

The lawsuit echoed that sentiment, arguing that the policy “reflects an effort by the federal government to force universities to reopen in-person classes, which would require housing students in densely packed residential halls, notwithstanding the universities’ judgment that it is neither safe nor educationally advisable to do so, and to force such a reopening when neither the students nor the universities have sufficient time to react to or address the additional risks to the health and safety of their communities.”

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VOWS TO WORK ‘HAND IN HAND’ WITH LOCAL GOVERNMENTS TO REOPEN SCHOOLS AMID CORONAVIRUS

“The effect—and perhaps even the goal—is to generate as much chaos for universities and international students as you can,” it says.

The Associated Press reports that not quite 400,000 foreigners received student visas in the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, down a lot more than 40 % from four years earlier in the day.

The policy comes amid a broader push by the Trump administration to have schools and colleges open fully in the fall as a foundation for the reopening of the country in general.

Parts of the U.S. have recently seen a growth in coronavirus cases because they go through phases of reopening after months of lockdowns, leading to proponents of continued online learning claiming that re-opening schools is dangerous. But those in favor of reopening argue that young adults and young ones are on the list of least more likely to suffer serious symptoms from the virus, and that countries that have reopened schools have not seen a related spike in cases.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has kept up with strict policies on immigration, related to the spread of the virus and the economic recovery.

The administration is quickly turning away illegal immigrants and asylum seekers at the border, often with just minimal time, if any, in detention. President Trump last month signed an order expanding immigration restrictions to include bars on several guest worker programs before end of the year.

Fox News’ Rob DiRienzo, Andrew Fone and The Associated Press contributed for this report.