Harvard Medical School doctor talks COVID-19, booster shots, and tips to stay safe on labor day

Professor at Harvard Medical School Dr. Ali Raja joins Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita to discuss coronavirus, vaccines, booster shots and ways to stay safe this labor day weekend.
Allbirds files for IPO
Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi discuss Allbirds decision to go public on the NASDAQ after filing for an IPO.
An estimated 750K households could be facing eviction: Goldman Sachs
Yahoo Finance's Dani Romero breaks down the Goldman Sachs report on the amount of people facing evictions following the Supreme Court overturned the CDC...
Case-Shiller Housing Index rises 18.6% annually in June, a pace that hasn’t been seen...
Ivan Kaufman, Chairman & CEO of Arbor Realty Trust, joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung to explain the increased demand for both renting and owning...
Hurricane Ida aftermath: The vital role truckers play replenishing food and supplies
Mike Kucharski, JKC Trucking Co-Owner and Vice President, joined Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Seana Smith to discuss the role of truckers in the...
Consumer confidence tumbles to 113.8 vs.123.0 expected
Vested Chief Economist Milton Ezrati breaks down the latest economic data amid the Delta variant surge and inflation with Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith.