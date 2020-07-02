Harvard Grad Loses Deloitte Job Over TikTok Video That Threatened To Stab White People

A Harvard graduate has lost her job at Deloitte over a TikTok video where she threatened to stab white people who said “all lives matter.”

“Anyone Who Has The Sheer Caucasity To Say ‘All Lives Matter’, I’ma Stab You”

Claira Janover, a recent Harvard graduate, was set in the first place the UK-based accountancy firm Deloitte following her graduation. However, Janover posted violent rhetoric in a TikTok video last week. She said that anybody who had “the sheer nerve, the sheer entitled caucasity, to say ‘All Lives Matter,’ I’ma stab you. I’ma stab you, and while you’re struggling and bleeding out, I’ma show you my paper cut and say, ‘My cut matters too.’”

Janover was then subsequently release from her job with Deloitte, which she explained in a subsequent TikTok video.

“I know this is what Trump supporters wanted because standing up for Black Lives Matter put me in a place online to be seen by millions of people,” Janover said in the video uploaded on Wednesday. “The job that I worked really hard to get and meant a lot to me has called me and fired me because of everything.”

This TikTok Video Is Sweet Karma

Ohh nooo I’m so upset! I was shaking and crying when I heard a leftist who participates and supports in cancel culture lost her job for spouting violent rhetoric!

I am, of course, being sarcastic. This, to me, is very hilarious. To see a leftist get “cancelled” for saying something violent in a TikTok video is sweet, sweet karma for all the conservatives who have done nothing but discuss conservative values who have been fired or release from their jobs.

I would say this might make leftists realize how terrible cancel culture is, but they won’t. We on the right won’t stop cancel culture, so if we can’t beat them, we possibly may as well join them – we can’t be the only ones thrown in the gutter.