Since becoming the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople in 2019, Archbishop Sahak Mashalyan has made a number of dubious statements about the Armenian Genocide, lavishly praising Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his denial speeches.

It is somewhat understandable why Turkish Armenians, especially those in leadership positions, are forced to accept the Turkish government’s denial of the Armenian Genocide. They are hostages in Turkey. However, there are red lines that no Armenian should cross, especially psychological ones, regardless of the circumstances and location.

However, not all of the patriarch’s statements should be attributed to threats or pressure from the Turkish government. In order to be elected patriarch or to please the authorities, he has made many creepy statements of his own free will.

The most controversial statement of the Patriarch was made at the Holy Resurrection Church in Kumkapu, Istanbul, on April 24, the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, in a large-scale sermon in Armenian and Turkish. I welcome his desire to commemorate the Armenian Genocide, but I question the truth of some of his statements. In my humble opinion, the patriarch would have been better off if he had delivered a short sermon simply expressing his sympathy for the people who were killed in 1915. Given his mixed messages, he risked being hostile to both Armenians and Turks.

Let us now turn to the sermon of the patriarch. He began by saying that April 24 commemorates the Armenians who died during the First World War. The patriarch thus repeats the denial words of President Erdogan, who falsely presents the dead Armenians as victims of war, not genocide. The patriarch also exploited the fact that in 2015, Catholicos Garegin II declared all the victims of the Armenian Genocide “saints”, which forced the patriarch to call April 24 “no longer a mourning day”, but “a day of remembrance of the consecrated saints.”

The patriarch then made the following strange explanation. “The immortality of the victims of the Armenian Genocide began on the day of their death. “We just woke up to this truth after a hundred years of mourning.” He blamed all those who continue to commemorate the Armenian Genocide, wanting to “plunge and remain in the nightmare of the insurmountable labyrinths of the Genocide.”

While the patriarch falsely presented the genocide as a consequence of the war, he also gave some accurate assessments of the consequences of the “Great Genocide” on the Armenian people, in particular, the loss of houses and lands.

“Today is April 24. It is the infamous day of remembrance of the terrible tragedy of our nation that lived a century ago. A vicious year that marks the beginning of one of the darkest periods in our history ․․․․ which is known to us as “Mets Yeghern” ․․․․ A people, as a result of a policy developed and developed for reasons incomprehensible to us, was torn from its centuries-old settlements. The word deportation is stamped on our Armenian identity in its most painful colors. This unfortunate practice has led to the emptying of monasteries, the desolation of places of worship for believers, the deprivation of schools for teachers and students, and the deprivation of settlements in general. Families mourned the loss of their parents and sons. Men – women, old men – boys, young men – virgins were forced to go the deadly way. In other words, a state of denial, as a result of which a nation was forced to bear the pain of irreversible and irreparable losses in its broken heart by hundreds of thousands. “

The patriarch continued his contradictory messages, condemning the denial of the genocide, at the same time criticizing its recognition by foreign parliaments, describing their actions as “provocations of distant countries.” The positive thing is that in his sermon he dared to use the term genocide once in Armenian and Turkish. “We should mention that the denial of the pains of the Armenians living on these lands offends the conscience. We should also mention that the efforts aimed at using these pains of our fathers on the international arena as politicized theses against Turkey will be found contrary to moral principles. Neither the denial nor the genocide bills passed by the parliaments of different countries bring honor to the people who lived on these lands. “On the contrary, the angry sides of the defense, by increasing the shadows of the past, cause the darkening of the peoples’ peace, the hopes of developing natural relations, the blockade of the present and the future of the neighboring peoples.”

The patriarch then suffered a great loss of memory, falsely describing “the events of the past 107 years as a painful exception in the common millennial history of Armenians and Turks.” The patriarch conveniently forgot about the centuries-old oppression of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire, the Hamidian massacres of the 1890s, which led to the massacre of 300,000 Armenians; the 1909 Adana massacre, with the massacre of 30,000 Armenians.

The patriarch, however, did not forget to praise Erdo ։an as a “unique face” who made sympathetic statements on April 24. The fact is that Erdogan’s statements should be condemned, not praised, in order to distort the truth about the Armenian Genocide.

The patriarch ended his sermon by supporting the ongoing diplomatic efforts for “rapprochement” between Armenia and Turkey. He must realize that without the recognition of the truth, there can be no reconciliation and the establishment of justice.

Harut SASUNYAN

Publisher of The California Courier

www.TheCaliforniaCourier.com:

Translation by Ruzanna Avagyan