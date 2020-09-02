Harut Sassounian: Arab World finally exposes Erdogan’s hypocrisy as ‘Defender’ of Palestinians – Panorama

I have actually composed in the previous explaining Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s hypocrisy on announcing himself as the ‘defender’ of Palestinians, while preserving a military, diplomatic and financial alliance with Israel.

Khaled Abu Toameh, an award- winning reporter based in Jerusalem who is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at Gatestone Institute, released a prolonged short article on August 25, 2020 on Gatestone Institute’s site, entitled: “Arabs and Muslims to Turkey’s Erdogan: ‘Why Don’t You Protest Against Yourself?’”

Erdogan acquired from Ottoman Sultans the ability of strolling a diplomatic tightrope. For centuries, the Ottoman Empire refined the political art of appearing to be on both sides of clashing powers. The Sultans agreed France and England versus Germany and with Germany versus France and England.

The exact same policy is being pursued now by Erdogan, seeming on the Palestinian side, while preserving multi- faceted relations withIsrael Similarly, Turkey is a NATO member, while buying sophisticated rockets from Russia which breaks NATO policies. Amazingly, Erdogan is concurrently the buddy of both Trump and Putin!

This inconsistent and deceitful Turkish habits finally was exposed in the Arab and Islamic world on the celebration of Israel and United …