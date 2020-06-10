Hartford nail salon sues CT over continued shutdown

The proprietor of a Hartford nail salon has filed a lawsuit towards the state of Connecticut for it’s ongoing shutdown of non-public service companies throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luis Ramirez, proprietor of Roxy Nail Design on Park Street, filed the lawsuit Monday in Hartford Superior Court greater than per week earlier than nail salons, tattoo parlors, museums, zoos and different indoor companies are on monitor to reopen as a part of the second phase of Connecticut’s financial reopening plan.

An legal professional representing Ramirez in an announcement Tuesday argued the state has claimed that nail and hair salons pose the identical well being dangers throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but hair salons have been allowed to reopen June 1, whereas the reopening date for nail salons was pushed again to June 17.

“The state must treat similar businesses equally and fairly,” stated Steve Simpson, senior legal professional at Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF), a nonprofit group that defends shoppers it says are threatened by “government overreach.”

“Gov. [Ned] Lamont and state agencies are empowered to protect public health, not make arbitrary distinctions among businesses,” Simpson added.

When requested to touch upon the lawsuit Tuesday, a Lamont spokesman reiterated that nail salons are scheduled to reopen subsequent week.

Roxy Nail Design, which Ramirez launched together with his spouse, Rosiris, 5 years in the past, has been closed because the state ordered hair salons, barber retailers and different non-essential companies to shut in mid-March to restrict the unfold of COVID-19.

With dwindling financial savings and eviction looming, the enterprise says it has struggled to earn revenue and pay month-to-month hire of $1,400 after being denied a federal Paycheck Protection Program mortgage and investing $800 to implement new security measures because it hoped to reopen on May 20. Luis Ramirez’s second job as a landscaper was additionally placed on maintain amid the worldwide well being disaster.

Those components, the PLF stated, might drive the enterprise to shut.

“Connecticut’s legislature passed a law laying out what actions officials may take in a pandemic,” the PLF stated. “That law allows the governor and his officials to protect public health, not make arbitrary distinctions between businesses.”