‘Hart believes he is better than Lloris’ – New Tottenham keeper will be eyeing No.1 jersey, says Robinson

The knowledgeable shot- stopper “will fancy his chances of playing” routinely under Jose Mourinho, according to a previous Spurs top

Joe Hart “believes he is better” than Hugo Lloris, according to Paul Robinson, who believes the Tottenham goalkeeper will be eyeing the No.1 jersey at his new club.

Hart dropped into the complimentary firm swimming pool at the end of June after Burnley chosen versus his extending his agreement at Turf Moor.

The 33- year- old was consequently related to the similarity Celtic, Leeds United and West Brom, while a possible emigrate was likewise mooted.

However, Spurs eventually won the race for Hart’s signature, as he signed a 2- year agreement with the north Londoners on August 18.

It has actually been recommended that a guy who won 2 Premier League titles at the height of his profession with Manchester City has actually just been generated to assist Tottenham satisfy their homegrown gamer quota, however Robinson anticipates him to press Lloris for a beginning area.

He does not think that Hart will be material to rest on the bench week in, week out, and can see back- up keeper Paulo Gazzaniga being carried on now that competitors for a location in between the sticks has actually increased.

“It is a very sensible signing for all parties,” previous Spurs top Robinson informed Football Insider.

“It is a substantial box ticked– …