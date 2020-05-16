Harry Winks says Tottenham’s new stadium feels like home | Football News





Harry Winks is having fun with enjoying on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Harry Winks says the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium already “feels like home”, for the reason that transfer from White Hart Lane final 12 months.

Winks, who was speaking to former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson, instructed Sky Sports News their new floor, which was they moved into in April 2019, is ideal for them.

“The changing rooms are massive! It’s huge, it’s got everything in there,” Winks stated.

“A pleasant huge physio room, a nutritionist room, a giant fitness center for us to do our pre-game stuff, a package room, the supervisor’s room, a pleasant eating suite the place we are able to have our meals, and a lounge space the place we are able to chill out earlier than a night recreation as effectively.

“It’s a nice big stadium and a nice comfy area to relax, especially for a big game. It just feels like our home. We’ve only been there a year, but it feels like our home already.”

‘He believed in me and gave me my huge alternative’

Winks additionally paid tribute to his former supervisor Maurico Pochettino, crediting his former boss for giving him an opportunity within the Tottenham first group at 20-years-old.

The 24-year-old went on to make 116 appearances below Pochettino at Spurs. and says his assist gave him the arrogance to play within the Premier League.

“[Pochettino] was massive for me – he gave me my debut and he brought me through,” stated Winks.

Winks had an excellent relationship together with his former boss Mauricio Pochettino

“Especially in a time when younger lads coming by the academy had been by no means actually given an opportunity within the Premier League.

“It was always going to be tough to do that, especially at a club like Tottenham, but he kept faith in me. He wouldn’t let me leave or go on loan, believed in me, and gave me my big opportunity.

“He’d all the time be there to present me recommendation, name me into his workplace and present you what you probably did proper and unsuitable, and tried to enhance everyone.

“For me, at a young age to get brought into the first team and feel like you had that backing of the manager and the coaches was massive.”