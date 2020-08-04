Harry Shearer appears critical of ‘Simpsons’ decision to stop White actors voicing non-White characters

Azaria’s remarks followed comic Hari Kondabolu’s 2017 documentary “The Problem with Apu” debuted and represented the Nahasapeemapetilon character as an unfavorable, stereotyped representation of South Asians.

Nahasapeemapetilon, an Indian-American with a thick accent, runs the Kwik- E-Mart corner store in the imaginary town of Springfield.

Months after the documentary was launched, Azaria– who is not South Asian– stated throughout a look on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that he wanted to action aside from the function.

“The idea that anybody, young or old, past or present was bullied or teased based on the character of Apu, it just really makes me sad,” stated Azaria, who voices several characters on the program, consisting of Moe Szyslak and ChiefWiggum “It was certainly not my intention. I wanted to spread laughter and joy with this character and the idea that it’s brought pain and suffering in any way, that it was used to marginalize people, it’s upsetting.”

The discussion has actually handled a fresh subtlety offered the existing racial numeration in the United States.

Like Azaria, Shearer likewise plays a number of characters on “The Simpsons” consisting of African American medical professional Julius Hibbert.

He stated throughout his look on Times Radio that he associated part of the program’s success to the reality that it has more …