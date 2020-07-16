Harry Reid: The problem with a mail-only election (opinion)

Primary elections in Wisconsin, Georgia, New York and Nevada show that states have their work cut out for them. In Wisconsin, a huge selection of polling places were closed, and some voters never received
the absentee ballots they requested in the state’s April primary. This created massive lines
in Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s most populous city. Georgia’s June primary was all too similar, as poll closures and difficulties with voting machines
kept some voters looking forward to hours.
New York’s antiquated registration system riddled with outdated voter rolls made it difficult to conduct an efficient and fair election, helping to create a situation where many in hawaii did not receive
absentee ballots. Additionally, election officials and poll workers seemed overwhelmed and underprepared, while polling locations opened late and created long lines, all since the state rushed to change its election system with limited time. Even Nevada, which offered any eligible voter the option to vote by mail, saw long lines
and a shortage of poll workers in its recent primary.
Long lines, ballot shortages and broken voting machines shouldn’t derail this year’s elections. With the united states presidency, majorities in both houses of Congress and countless down-ballot contests at risk, citizens must certanly be assured that safe, secure and successful elections will soon be held in every 50 states. As a paragon for democracy world wide, the United States can’t settle for any such thing less than that.
Fortunately, even with a president so openly hostile
to expanded voting options, states still have the power to perform elections without interference from Washington, DC. State legislatures and secretaries of state, among other state officials, still control
how elections are administered and determine whether they expand or contract access to the ballot. Look no further than Colorado
, Oregon
, Utah and Washington
— four states that ran elections successfully entirely by mail. As has been the case these past three years, we should work around Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to complete what must be done.
First, we should understand the fairness of vote-by-mail. The truth is that elections which are vote-by-mail usually do not necessarily protect access to the polls for several eligible voters. In states where there is certainly currently no mail-in voting option open to the general public, rushing to a mail-only voting system offers secretaries of state limited time to perform critical tasks
, which forces them to cover a hefty price tag. For example, these offices must ensure every single voter’s address and information is current, a task that takes time and manpower to perform. Covid-19 has made this extremely difficult to do in states that lack on line voter registration or automatic voter registration systems.
Additionally, moving to a vote-by-mail in states which have never held mail-only elections before risks leaving out key eligible voting groups, including disabled voters
, voters who do not speak English or eligible voters who lack a street address
, like we see with many voters who live on Native American reservations. Therefore, despite the fact that voting by mail is safe and secure, to safeguard access for several eligible voters, in-person voting is also required to offer use of the polls for every voter in our nation.
We must learn from our mistakes. Voters cannot be deterred by long lines or faraway, inconvenient polling locations. As such, states must prepare to open polling places where voters can safely cast their ballots in-person. More locations — and more poll workers — means that voters do not need to congregate at anybody voting station, a risk as the pandemic continues to grip the nation.
Even as we open more polling locations and expand the choice to vote-by-mail, expanding early voting may also decrease both crowds and the burden on election officials. Thirty-nine states and Washington, DC,
already offer early voting as an alternative option because it allows busy visitors to vote at a convenient time. This year, early voting has got the added advantage of separating voters over multiple days to create social distancing possible, while also allowing election officials to operate effortlessly.
While the blueprint for a perfect election may never come from our nation’s capital, red states and blue states are taking steps to ease the responsibility on voters and election officials. For example, New Mexico held a successful primary in early June, with a combination of in-person and by-mail voting causing a highest turnout this century
. West Virginia saw similar success
in its primary in June, with “historic
” quantities of absentee voting across the state. Similar trends were noticed in Montana
, Rhode Island
and South Carolina
.
We can have safe, secure and successful elections in November — as some states did in June. But states must complete two steps: planning and preparation. They must also start expanding vote-by-mail, increasing the number of polling places and poll workers and implementing adequate early voting measures.
Our democracy is on the line, and any barrier to voting threatens our country’s future.