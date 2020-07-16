Harry Reid: The problem with a mail-only election (opinion)

Long lines, ballot shortages and broken voting machines shouldn’t derail this year’s elections. With the united states presidency, majorities in both houses of Congress and countless down-ballot contests at risk, citizens must certanly be assured that safe, secure and successful elections will soon be held in every 50 states. As a paragon for democracy world wide, the United States can’t settle for any such thing less than that.

Oregon, Fortunately, even with a president so openly hostile to expanded voting options, states still have the power to perform elections without interference from Washington, DC. State legislatures and secretaries of state, among other state officials, still control how elections are administered and determine whether they expand or contract access to the ballot. Look no further than Colorado Utah and Washington — four states that ran elections successfully entirely by mail. As has been the case these past three years, we should work around Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to complete what must be done.

First, we should understand the fairness of vote-by-mail. The truth is that elections which are vote-by-mail usually do not necessarily protect access to the polls for several eligible voters. In states where there is certainly currently no mail-in voting option open to the general public, rushing to a mail-only voting system offers secretaries of state limited time to perform critical tasks , which forces them to cover a hefty price tag. For example, these offices must ensure every single voter’s address and information is current, a task that takes time and manpower to perform. Covid-19 has made this extremely difficult to do in states that lack on line voter registration or automatic voter registration systems.

We must learn from our mistakes. Voters cannot be deterred by long lines or faraway, inconvenient polling locations. As such, states must prepare to open polling places where voters can safely cast their ballots in-person. More locations — and more poll workers — means that voters do not need to congregate at anybody voting station, a risk as the pandemic continues to grip the nation.

Even as we open more polling locations and expand the choice to vote-by-mail, expanding early voting may also decrease both crowds and the burden on election officials. Thirty-nine states and Washington, DC, already offer early voting as an alternative option because it allows busy visitors to vote at a convenient time. This year, early voting has got the added advantage of separating voters over multiple days to create social distancing possible, while also allowing election officials to operate effortlessly.

We can have safe, secure and successful elections in November — as some states did in June. But states must complete two steps: planning and preparation. They must also start expanding vote-by-mail, increasing the number of polling places and poll workers and implementing adequate early voting measures.

Our democracy is on the line, and any barrier to voting threatens our country’s future.