Harry Potter: Leicester Tigers sign English-born back from Melbourne Rebels | Rugby Union News





Harry Potter becomes a Leicester Tiger on July 1

Leicester Tigers have signed English-born back Harry Potter from the Melbourne Rebels.

The 22-year-old utility back was born in London and lived in britain until the age of 10, when his family emigrated to Melbourne.

Potter played for NSW Country Eagles and Melbourne Rising before signing a professional contract with Super Rugby’s Rebels last year.

He also spent the past four seasons playing for Sydney University in the Shute Shields competition, winning back-to-back titles underneath the guidance of incoming Leicester attack coach Rob Taylor.

“Harry is a very talented young man who we are extremely excited about adding to our group here in Leicester,” said Leicester director of rugby Geordan Murphy.

“At only 22, he’s a promising future in front of him in the game and we are confident he will only continue to improve in our environment, while contributing to our club.

“He is as equally as impressive off the pitch as he is on it and in our conversations with him ahead of arriving, he’s shown a willingness to want to be a part of our journey.”

Potter joins Nemani Nadolo at Welford Road for next season

Leicester have struggled in recent seasons and sat second-bottom once the Premiership was suspended, with only Saracens below them due to their 105-point deduction, but Potter believes the club is heading in the best direction.

“I spoke to the coaches and was really impressed with the way they intend to run the club moving forward and it didn’t take much of a conversation to know Leicester Tigers is going to rise again,” that he said.

“Coming within the Premiership is definitely something I needed to do.

“I was so inspired by what I heard in chats with the club and what exactly is ahead for Leicester Tigers, it was too good a way to pass on.”

Leicester have previously signed Fiji star Nemani Nadolo while England wing Jonny May is among a host of players leaving the club.