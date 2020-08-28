Harry Potter Alum Reveals She Was Raped By Her Tennis Coach At Age 14

Harry Potter starlet Jessie Cave is opening up about her most terrible experience.

The 33-year-old starlet, best understood for playing Ron Weasley’s love interest Lavender Brown in the hit franchise, made a terrible discovery on a current episode of her We Can’ t Talk About That Right Now podcast with her 23-year-old sibling Bebe, informing listeners that she was raped by her tennis coach when she was 14 years of ages.

The brother or sisters were going over which of them “had it worse” throughout their teenage years when Jessie shared her story, discussing:

“I think rape at 14 is pretty bad. By your tennis coach, who you trusted, a position of power. I was fit and I was very able with a tennis ball. But I was still taken advantage of, and he was sent to jail.”

Wow.

After the expose, Jessie’s sibling stated, “That’s kind of a trump card”– to which the starlet reacted:

“I do pull it out a lot.”

Cave went on to state the experience implied she “had a completely different adolescence and early twenties” to her sibling, including:

“In retrospect I was still recovering and my sexual journey was a completely abnormal road to yours… there are still consequences from that period of time that I’m only realizing 18 years later.”

Despite …