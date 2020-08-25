Harry Maguire said to police officers ‘do you know who I am?’ during Greece altercation, court hears | Football News





Harry Maguire denies charges of assault and attempted bribery

Harry Maguire was kicked in the leg by police officers who told him “your career is over”, the Manchester United captain’s lawyer has told a Greek court.

The prosecution alleged that once Maguire, who has been named in Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad despite the ongoing court case, arrived at a police station, he said: “Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go.”

Plain clothes police officers intervened to try calm the situation, but the “English men” did not, and one of the defendants said “f***, f*** the police” and one punched an…