Harry Maguire: Manchester United defender says he was scared for his life during arrest in Greece | Football News





Harry Maguire is waiting for a complete re-trial in a more senior court

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire says he feared for his life and idea he was being abducted during his arrest in Greece.

Manchester United stated on Wednesday Maguire no longer had a rap sheet and was was totally free to take a trip worldwide, while he waits for a complete re-trial in a more senior court – which is not likely to take place till the brand-new year at the earliest.

The club stated the legal appeal now “extinguishes” the decision of the Syros court, and “nullifies” his conviction.

“My initial thought, I thought we were getting kidnapped. We got down on our knees, we put our hands in the air, they just started hitting us,” he …