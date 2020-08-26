Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain to appeal Greek court verdict

The 27-year-old, who was represented by his lawyers in Tuesday’s trial, was handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days, according to Reuters.

Maguire has continued to plead his innocence and released a statement Tuesday saying his family and friends were the true victims.

“Following the hearing today, I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing,” he said.

“I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter — if anything myself, family and friends are the victims.”

Maguire had been on vacation in Mykonos with friends last week when he was arrested Friday morning following an incident with police. Authorities said three Britons — Maguire, his brother and a friend — had “turned against them” after officers had intervened in a “dispute between citizens.” All three men had denied the charges against them, according to Reuters. READ: How Bruno Fernandes transformed Manchester United’s fortunes ‘Strongly assert his innocence’ Manchester United also released a statement following Tuesday’s verdict. “Harry Maguire pleaded not guilty to all of the misdemeanour charges made against him and he continues to strongly assert his innocence,” it read. “It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and…

