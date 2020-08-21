Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain ‘co-operating’ with police after incident

The protector, 27, has actually been holidaying on the island of Mykonos and was supposedly associated with an incident on Friday early morning.

Manchester United stated in a declaration that it understood the incident including Maguire.

“Contact has been made with Harry [Maguire], and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment,” it checked out.

A representative for the South Aegean Police Directorate validated 3 arrests, consisting of a footballer, had actually happened however might not offer names.

“Three foreigners, aged 27, 28, and 29, were arrested today (August 21, 2020) in Mykonos by police officers of the Mykonos Police Department, against whom a case file has been opened for the offences of violence against police officials, court officials, disobedience, bodily harm, insult and attempted bribery of an employee,” checked out a declaration fromGreek police “In specific, early in the early morning, patrolling police officers in the location ofMykonos stepped in and dealt with a conflict in between residents, nevertheless, 3 immigrants associated with the incident turned versus them, insulting and striking a police officer with fists. “The 3 immigrants were required to the Mykonos Police Station, where upon their arrival they highly withstood, pressing and beating 3 police …

