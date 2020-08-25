Harry Maguire kicked in the leg by police officers and told his career was over, assault trial hears | Football News





Harry Maguire was not present in court on Tuesday

Harry Maguire was kicked in the leg by police officers who told him “your career is over”, the Manchester United captain’s legal representative has told a Greek court.

The court had actually been asked to hold off procedures over his declared participation in a brawl on the island of Mykonos in Greece – with his legal group declaring they did not have sufficient time to prepare.

But the trial proceeded versus his defence group’s dreams, with his legal representative Alexis Anagnostakis informing the court in Syros that 2 Albanian males had actually approached Maguire’s sibling Daisy – who passed out instantly after being injected with an unidentified compound.

They required transportation and asked to be driven to health center, however were rather required to a police …