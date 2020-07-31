Harry Kewell set for Oldham Athletic job after Dino Maamria sacking | Football News





Harry Kewell has actually run out club management for 20 months

Harry Kewell has actually consented to take control of at Oldham following the sacking of head coach Dino Maamria.

The previous Liverpool and Leeds winger has actually signed a 1 year agreement, with an alternative for a 2nd year. The League Two club are anticipated to reveal the consultation of the Australian on Saturday.

Kewell last handled in November 2018 when he was sacked by Notts County after simply 10 weeks in charge. He had actually formerly handled Crawley.

The news follows the termination of Maamria previously onFriday The 49- year-old Tunisian changed Laurent Banide in September 2019 however might just handle 9 wins in 32 video games for the Latics.

Oldham ended up the cut League Two season in 19 th position on a points-per-game basis.

Abdallah Lemsagam took control of ownership in 2018 with Oldham and Kewell would be the seventh brand-new supervisor ever since.

It has actually been a dynamic project for Maamria who started the 2019-20 season as Stevenage manager, just to be dismissed after stopping working to win any of their opening 7 league matches.

At the start of July, Oldham had a winding-up petition dismissed by the High Court after a financial obligation owed to HM Revenue and Customs was cleared.

Barrister Jessica Powers, who represented the HMRC, informed the judge that cash had actually been paid however provided no sign just how much the club had actually owed.