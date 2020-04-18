Harry Kane’s Tottenham future: Does he need to leave Spurs? | Football News







Does Harry Kane need to leave Tottenham behind in quest of glory?

Show us your medals. It is without doubt one of the oldest retorts in soccer. For Kane, with 229 profession objectives however no trophies to go together with it, it may but show the catalyst for his Tottenham exit.

Kane was a Champions League finalist as lately as May but when this Premier League season is ultimately allowed to run its course he won’t be competing in that competitors with Tottenham subsequent season not to mention entertaining hopes of profitable it.

Perhaps it’s that information, coupled with the unedifying spectacle of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy furloughing non-playing workers – earlier than retracting that call – that made it really feel like a superb time for Kane to stir up hypothesis concerning his future.

“It is a hard thing to take as a player,” Kane informed Jamie Redknapp in an Instagram Live.

“You know me as an individual, I would like to win at every thing I accomplish that if you find yourself getting shut and you do not fairly get there it’s exhausting to take after which it begins to construct up.

“Of course I want to win team trophies and I want to be doing it sooner rather than later but we will just have to see how it goes.”

Those phrases prompted a swathe of newspaper stories with the prospect of a switch to Manchester United raised after which swiftly denied. According to Sky Sports reporter James Cooper, Kane will not be a goal.

United haven’t received a trophy themselves in both of the earlier two seasons so it’s questionable whether or not that could be a transfer that might instantly fulfill Kane’s craving for achievement anyway. But the controversy is upon us.

Does Kane need trophies to guarantee his iconic standing in English soccer? Sir Tom Finney by no means received a serious honour however that didn’t stop him receiving a knighthood. Sir Stanley Matthews had to wait till he was 38 to win the FA Cup. Maybe time is on Kane’s aspect.

Jimmy Greaves and Gary Lineker each signed for the reigning English champions however by no means received that trophy themselves. Alan Shearer did win the Premier League title with Blackburn Rovers however nothing else. It is rarely going to be sufficient to placate all however nor has it confirmed a bar to membership to legendary standing in English soccer.

Managers would possibly need medals as proof of their greatness however for gamers their expertise on the sector are there for all to see. Moments of magic every weekend that leave an indelible mark.

It is about greater than mere trophy lifts. Otherwise it will be Phil Neal and Neville atop the checklist of the sport’s greats. Tomasz Kuszczak performed in as many Premier League title-winning groups as Cristiano Ronaldo, yet another than Thierry Henry, however that makes just for a quiz query curiosity not a severe debate about their relative standing in English soccer.

But simply because Kane doesn’t need trophies as proof of a life effectively lived that ought to not stop him from looking for silverware both. He will not be obliged to chase glory however he is entitled to accomplish that. Kane is known for his drive. Those instincts have taken him this far. Nobody ought to begrudge him giving himself one of the best alternative of success.

Indeed, it will be a curious second, as he approaches his 27th birthday in July, to settle for the established order at Tottenham. Particularly when he has no laurels to relaxation on. Another rebuild is on the way in which beneath Jose Mourinho. “He has won everywhere and I am sure he has no intention of not doing that at Spurs,” says Kane. But it’s clearly going to take time.

Will Jose Mourinho have the option to persuade Kane that Spurs can win trophies?

How lengthy can Kane wait? For the Spurs supporters this can be a acquainted feeling. Next season will convey up 60 years because the membership’s final title win and 30 since they final lifted the FA Cup. Tottenham followers seem doomed to do that dance without end however should Kane stay with them?

Perhaps the time will come to reframe the controversy. This mustn’t essentially be a query of whether or not Kane wants to leave Spurs. The actual difficulty is whether or not he ought to have to keep.

Supporters seldom react effectively to star gamers departing however, on this occasion, it mustn’t robotically be a barrier to keep his repute as a Tottenham favorite. Kane may nonetheless be one in every of their very own having scored 181 objectives alongside the way in which. It has been some journey.

Much would depend upon the way of his exit, the timing of it, the vacation spot of selection and the price paid for his companies. Free transfers to Arsenal are to be averted.

But Tottenham supporters have had to turn into accustomed to shedding their finest to Real Madrid. Kane has accomplished extra for the membership than Luka Modric and Gareth Bale. He can be extra possible to return to them at some point too. Perhaps such a transfer can be palatable.

Kane doesn’t need to leave to be an excellent however he mustn’t have to keep both. He may nonetheless have all of it. The trophy-laden profession along with his standing safe as a legend at his boyhood membership. But the probabilities of having all of it at Tottenham are diminishing because the years go by.