Harry Kane will start for Tottenham vs Man Utd, says Jose Mourinho | Football News





Harry Kane will lead the line for Tottenham against Manchester United

Harry Kane will start for Tottenham against Manchester United on Friday Night Football, says Jose Mourinho.

Kane has not featured for Tottenham since suffering a torn hamstring against Southampton on New Year’s Day.

Tottenham vs Man Utd Live on

The England captain has used the suspension of the Premier League season to recover from surgery and is now available to face United on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

“He is working extremely well, I can tell you no problem he is going to start the game,” Mourinho said.

“Does he have 90 minutes, 80, 70, 60? I don’t know. Only the game will tell us that.

“Is he in his top form? We don’t know. It is not a little training session. He’s had around six months without playing a football match.

Jose Mourinho faces his former club Manchester United on Friday, live on Sky Sports

“But he has worked extremely well, he is an amazing professional and is going to start tomorrow.”

Mourinho also confirmed Moussa Sissoko and Heung-Min Son will return to the starting line-up against his former club after recovering from their respective knee and arm surgeries.

Tottenham are currently eighth in the Premier League, four points behind United in fifth place, which is set to be a Champions League slot if Manchester City’s appeal against their European ban is not successful.

Mourinho has not given up hope of securing a top-four spot this season but insists he is taking the return to football one game at a time.

“It is a strange battle to fight but at the same time it is a great challenge and a great motivation,” he said.

Jose Mourinho faces his former club Manchester United on Friday, live on Sky Sports

“I will try not to look at that points difference. That is why I cannot tell you exactly the difference in points we have to our opponents.

“We have to look to this incredible challenge in the way that every game we will try to win.

“At the end of the nine matches we will see what we did and what our opponents did. Normally in these fights you don’t have to depend as much as we do on our direct opponents. That is really difficult.

“But let’s focus on one match at a time. Tomorrow it is Manchester United, the points are there to fight for and that is what we are going to do.”

Spurs yet to agree contract extension with Vertonghen

Mourinho says Tottenham remain hopeful of extending Jan Vertonghen’s contract until at least the end of the season.

The Belgium international’s contract is due to expire on June 30 and a number of clubs, including Napoli and Inter Milan, have been linked with the 31-year-old.

Jan Vertonghen’s current contract at Spurs is due to expire on June 30

“Jan is a fantastic guy, a fantastic professional. His love for the club, his respect for the club is never in doubt,” added Mourinho.

“Of course he is committed with us, of course he is ready to play tomorrow.

“We want him to be with us at least until the end of this season and hopefully Jan, his people and the club can agree to that.

“Speaking now until the end of his contract at the end of June, he is here to help.”

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.