Harry Kane vs Tommy Fleetwood in a three-hole contest at Centurion | Golf News

What happened when Spurs and England striker Harry Kane took on Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood in a three-hole challenge at the Paddy Power Golf Shootout.

Spurs and England striker Harry Kane might be a devoted golfer, but does that he have the required steps to beat one of the world’s best players?

Kane took on Tommy Fleetwood in a three-hole challenge during the recent Paddy Power Golf Shootout at Centurion, which featured a star-studded line-up including Freddie Flintoff, Peter Crouch and Piers Morgan.

Fleetwood and Kane left the main competition for a few minutes and headed to the first tee of their own mini-match play contest, where in fact the footballer – a four handicapper – was generous in requesting only one shot.

Clearly, the pressure of having Spurs manager Jose Mourinho cheering him on proved an excessive amount of for Kane on the initial tee as he made good contact, but blazed his drive deep in to the trees.

Kane’s directional issues off the tee also afflicted the Ryder Cup record-breaker throughout a close contest, which would eventually need a play-off hole to settle the results.

Who was the winner? Click on the video above to find out as Harry Kane took on Tommy Fleetwood.