Harry Kane: Tottenham will need seven or eight wins to make top four | Football News





Harry Kane is again to full health after nearly six months out of motion

Harry Kane accepts Tottenham will have to win nearly all of their remaining Premier League video games if they’re to end within the top four this season.

The league is provisionally set to restart on June 17 after a three-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Spurs’ first recreation is in opposition to Manchester United.

Kane has not performed since rupturing a tendon in his left hamstring in opposition to Southampton on New Year’s Day, after which he underwent surgical procedure.

He is again to full health and “ready to go” as Spurs embark on a nine-game conclusion to the marketing campaign in which there’s nearly no margin for error.

1:10 Teddy Sheringham says Kane is at a ‘crossroads’ in his Tottenham profession and should have to contemplate shifting to win issues Teddy Sheringham says Kane is at a ‘crossroads’ in his Tottenham profession and should have to contemplate shifting to win issues

“We’ve got to try to finish in the top four,” he stated in an interview on Spurs’ official web site. “There’s little doubt about that.

“We’ve received a large recreation in opposition to Manchester United as our first recreation again and realistically we’re going to have to win seven or eight of the video games we’ve got left to get within the Champions League.

“That’s got to be our aim and we’ve got to make sure we finish strongly if we want to be playing Champions League football next season.”

1:19 Speaking on The Football Show, Gary Neville says the lockdown could have helped Tottenham and Manchester United, with key gamers coming back from harm Speaking on The Football Show, Gary Neville says the lockdown could have helped Tottenham and Manchester United, with key gamers coming back from harm

Kane is trying ahead to acquainting himself with Spurs’ January switch window signings Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes in what is probably going to be a novel remaining stage of a season interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I got injured on January 1 so I haven’t played with the new signings too much and haven’t got that connection with them yet,” he stated.

“When you have top players that are new to the club you want to get out there and play with them. Everyone is fully fit now and we’re confident we can finish strong.”