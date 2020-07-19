Harry Kane: Jose Mourinho claims striker would ‘not be so special elsewhere’ after latest Spurs masterclass | Football News



















Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho described his side as “phenomenal” for the direction they performed in the 3-0 conquer Leicester in the Premier League

Jose Mourinho said Spurs striker Harry Kane would “not be so special playing for another team” when asked concerning the club talisman’s future.

During the three-month Premier League suspension Kane refused to exclude leaving Tottenham and said if that he felt the club weren’t “progressing”, that he would consider moving on.

Mourinho was questioned concerning the England captain on the rear of his double against Leicester and sixth goal in eight games considering that the Premier League restart, but said he might not be held such high regard at other clubs.

“I think everyone thinks he’s a fantastic player and Tottenham is so lucky to have him because he’s the player, the person and the Tottenham boy,” Mourinho said.

“All this together makes him a really special player for us that probably wouldn’t be so special playing for yet another team. He’s really special for us, he is really special for Tottenham.

“Of course we wish him to be happy and for him to be happy he wants victories, score goals, and I’m so happy after an incredibly difficult injury he is coming in the direction where he’s going to end the season perfect.

“Hopefully the beginning of next season he will be even better.”

2:59 Highlights of Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Leicester Highlights of Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Leicester

Mourinho, who has managed the kind of Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his career, told Sky Sports Kane is “second to none” to other strikers he’s got worked with before.

He said: “It’s difficult for me to compare strikers, but I had almost in most club the best, and of course he is second to none.

“He’s just different, different qualities. But as a striker, as a goalscorer, as a team player, as a leader, I do believe he is fantastic.

“It’s difficult to produce him any benefit. The better the team is, the higher he can be. But this will depend more on us, on the team than himself.

“He’s an amazing professional, he works very well, he cannot work better than what he does during the week, he’s a fantastic striker, I’m so happy and Tottenham are lucky to have him.”

Jose: We have to fight for sixth

Tottenham will be left in a solid position to secure European football next season if Sheffield United lose to Everton on Monday night, but if Wolves drop points in the home to Crystal Palace later that evening, it will put Spurs’ hopes of finishing sixth – and guaranteeing continental qualification – inside their own hands when they visit Selhurst Park in their final game of the season next Sunday.

After Arsenal’s FA Cup semi-final win on Saturday, the Gunners’ could still take the last Europa League qualifying spot at the trouble of the team who finishes in seventh as long as they lift the trophy on August 1.

Despite missing out on Champions League qualification already, Mourinho said the fight to complete as high as possible in the Premier League dining table would remain a priority for Spurs within the last few week of the season.

0:50 Soccer Saturday’s Glen Johnson thinks Tottenham will have a fight on the hands to help keep Harry Kane at the club Soccer Saturday’s Glen Johnson thinks Tottenham may have a fight on their hands to keep Harry Kane at the club

“I think really we are among the teams with an increase of points during this time period after the break, and I think that is a very good feeling. Now we need to fight to complete sixth, nonetheless it doesn’t rely on us.

“We need to win, and that is difficult at Palace, but we have to win and await something from our opponents. If maybe not, seventh, because we can reach that goal independently from the others. And then we still rely on the FA Cup final, but getting or maybe not getting to Europa League the sensation of what we are doing and improving is very important for next season.

“It’s what I’ve always said, it’s very important the way we ended. What we were showing after the long break. The long break is not so open like a pre-season hopefully is, we had lots of limitations, but was good enough for us and the players to feel that with work and time we could improve.”

Rodgers: We’ve already reached our target

4:32 Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers was disappointed with the lack of defensive aggression his side showed in the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers was disappointed with the lack of defensive aggression his side showed in the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League

With Champions League qualification now all resting on Leicester’s final-day game with Manchester United, having been 14 points away from fifth position at the turn of the year, Brendan Rodgers played down the pressure on his side’s need to reach Europe’s premier continental competition after a third defeat in six.

He told Sky Sports: “The season’s judged over 38 games, on 20 games people were considering it and saying we were certs, but the players have been outstanding, at worst they’ve visited what would be par for them in some of our performances, but we’ve also played really well.

“We’ve been unfortunate with one or two injuries as well. But for me, we’ve achieved the goals we initially attempt to achieve insurance firms European football, and we now have a game to really have a shot at the Champions League.

“For some that will be a disappointment, for others they’ll be gratified by what the players have given them this season. There’s one more game to go, we’ll give it everything we can and see where it takes us.”