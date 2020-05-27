Harry Kane is at a Tottenham crossroads and shouldn’t waste career, says Teddy Sheringham | Football News



















1:10



Teddy Sheringham says Harry Kane is at a ‘crossroads’ in his Tottenham profession and might have to contemplate transferring to win issues

Teddy Sheringham says Harry Kane is at a ‘crossroads’ in his Tottenham profession and might have to contemplate transferring to win issues

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is at a crossroads and should make sure that he doesn’t waste his profession, says Teddy Sheringham.

Kane’s future has been a supply of hypothesis in latest weeks after he hinted he might depart Spurs if he didn’t see clear indicators of progress sooner or later.

The England captain has been linked with Manchester United, whereas Barcelona are claimed to have proven an curiosity, regardless of Spurs having no intention of parting with the 26-year-old.

2:07 Speaking to Sky Sports, Tottenham supervisor Jose Mourinho says all of his gamers have recovered from damage, together with Harry Kane Speaking to Sky Sports, Tottenham supervisor Jose Mourinho says all of his gamers have recovered from damage, together with Harry Kane

Sheringham made the swap from White Hart Lane to Old Trafford in 1997, a resolution that was vindicated by three Premier League titles and Champions League and FA Cup winners’ medals, and he believes Kane can have a related resolution to make within the coming years.

“There are similarities [between myself and Harry Kane] but you’ve got to look at where Tottenham are now compared to where they were when I was playing for them,” he added.

“The ambition had been sucked out of the membership after I was at Tottenham, we weren’t going locations. At least with Tottenham now they’re difficult for the highest 4 and had been within the Champions League ultimate not so way back.

“Kane has got to weigh up his situation and whether he wants to leave. Is there going to be top players coming to Tottenham to play with him, or is he going to have to go elsewhere to play with top players?

4:59 Watch a choice of a few of Harry Kane’s greatest Premier League objectives for Tottenham Watch a choice of a few of Harry Kane’s greatest Premier League objectives for Tottenham

“At the second, his profession at Spurs has been on a regular ahead trajectory, however I believe he could also be at a crossroads. If not this yr, in the event that they have not gained something or do not seem like they’re going forwards subsequent season, there may very well be modifications.

“Harry has only got one career and he wants to win things. My advice would be that you only get one career, make sure you make the most of it.”

Sheringham: Pogba missing Keane issue

France worldwide Pogba continues to draw criticism for his performances at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba lacks the Roy Keane issue Manchester United so desperately crave and a alternative with the fitting mentality and need have to be signed, says Teddy Sheringham.

Former United striker Sheringham appeared on Tuesday’s version of The Football Show to mark the 21st anniversary of the membership’s Treble-clinching Champions League ultimate victory in 1999.

France worldwide Pogba continues to draw criticism for his performances at Old Trafford and Sheringham says his mentality is holding United again.

“People mention top players and captains,” Sheringham informed Sky Sports. “When things weren’t going right in our time, Roy Keane put things right. He would drive our team on, he would dig deep and make sure we had a say in every game we played in because of his desire.

Sheringham gained three Premier League titles alongside captain Roy Keane at Old Trafford

“When you look at Pogba, yes, he may be a talented boy, but does he have the same mentality? Does he really dig deep and get Manchester United out of the mire when the going gets tough? For me the answer is no.

“He provides off the unsuitable vibe as a Manchester United participant. Yes, it is good to be cocky and smug at the fitting instances, Dwight Yorke had that as nicely, a huge smile on his face when he performed. But Yorke had a need to do the fitting issues at the fitting instances. You’ve acquired to have that, and I do not assume Paul Pogba provides you that.

“He would be one that would need to go so that you can get someone in with the right mentality and desire to drive Manchester United out of the position they are in.”