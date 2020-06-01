Harry Kane delighted with worldwide sales of Leyton Orient shirt he sponsors | Football News





Harry Kane holding one of the Leyton Orient shirts he has sponsored

Harry Kane admits that he is shocked at how huge the sales of the Leyton Orient shirt he sponsors have unfold, however is delighted for the membership and the charities concerned.

In two weeks, Orient have already outstripped sales for all of final season by 25 % and have had orders from 31 completely different nations together with Mexico, Russia and New Zealand.

“When the idea first came together, we knew it was unique so we were excited about doing it and excited about the launch,” Kane stated.

“I do not suppose we actually knew how large it might turn out to be. All of these sales in all these completely different nations exhibits how worldwide soccer actually is.

“It’s a great surprise and hopefully they continue to sell that many shirts because I know the charities will really benefit from the 10 per cent they’re getting as well. They’ll use that money to great effect.”

Tottenham striker Kane, who performed for The O’s on mortgage in 2011, has donated the shirt sponsorship to a few causes.

The dwelling shirt shows a thanks message to the frontline heroes for his or her work through the coronavirus disaster, the away shirt is devoted to Haven House Children’s Hospice, whereas the third equipment helps the psychological well being charity Mind.

10 per cent of proceeds from every shirt sale can be donated to the related charity.

The membership say that they’re persevering with to work with Kane and his brother Charlie to return up with new methods to maintain curiosity going.