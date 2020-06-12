Harry Kane among quartet of Tottenham returnees in 2-1 defeat to Norwich | Football News







Harry Kane was among four players who came ultimately back to the Tottenham side for an agreeable against Norwich – nevertheless they lost 2-1 to the Premier League’s basement club.

Kane was injured when the season was suspended due to coronavirus along with Moussa Sissoko, Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn – but they all played in the defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kane has been out since New Year’s Day and was sorely missed as Spurs’ form nosedived before the pandemic, dropping seven points below fourth-placed Chelsea and four behind Manchester United, who they face on June 19 on the Premier League return survive Sky Sports.

In a game of four 30-minute halves, Erik Lamela took the lead for Tottenham with a diving header, having been setup by Bergwijn. Kane also hit the crossbar early on and Serge Aurier also had chance.

Daniel Farke’s Norwich City side won 2-1 against Tottenham in north London on Friday night

Dele Alli – suspended for the United game due his coronavirus social media post – came on with several the others at half-time but Norwich struck twice late on through Josip Drmic and Mario Vrancic to enhance their momentum because they look to avoid relegation in the run-in.

The Canaries are six points adrift of 17th-placed Watford and start their search for survival with a clash against fellow strugglers Southampton at Carrow Road next Friday.

