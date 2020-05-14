Harry Kane agrees charitable Leyton Orient shirt sponsorship for 2020/21 season | Football News





Harry Kane holding the brand new Leyton Orient dwelling shirt, which he has sponsored with a message to help frontline employees

England captain Harry Kane will sponsor the shirts of former membership Leyton Orient subsequent season in a novel deal that helps charities and the League Two aspect by means of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tottenham striker Kane, who performed for The O’s on mortgage in 2011, has donated the shirt sponsorship to 3 causes.

The dwelling shirt will show a thanks message to the frontline heroes for their work throughout the coronavirus disaster, the away shirt is devoted to Haven House Children’s Hospice whereas the third package helps the psychological well being charity Mind.

Orient have introduced 10 per cent of proceeds from every shirt sale might be handed to the related charity, whereas each Haven House and Mind will obtain matchday hospitality at Brisbane Road.

Kane has sponsored all three shirts, all with completely different charities on the entrance

Kane, who made 18 appearances for Orient, mentioned: “I used to be born and introduced up solely a few miles from the stadium and I’m actually blissful to have the chance to offer again to the membership that gave me my first skilled begin.

“This also gives me a platform to be able to say a big thank you to the many frontline heroes and charities out there who provide care and support during these challenging times.”

The “first of its kind deal” was given approval by the Football Association, Premier League and the English Football League, with the three shirts for the 2020/21 season now obtainable to pre-order.

Leyton Orient chief government Danny Macklin mentioned of the deal: “What began with a easy thought has escalated into a really distinctive and emotive shirt sponsorship settlement.

“When we mentioned with Kane and his group at CK66, all of us determined that we needed this to be distinctive.

“We wanted to say thank you for the exceptional hard work and dedication of the frontline heroes during this pandemic and also bring attention to the other charities out there who have all suffering financial loss due to the pandemic.

Kane was on mortgage at Leyton Orient in League One for the 2010-11 season

“We are in unsure and worrying occasions the world over however due to their efforts we are going to get by means of this collectively.

“Thank you, Harry, for your amazing support and generosity – you are a true role model for the modern game.”

Kane scored 5 objectives for Orient 9 years in the past and has since gone on to change into Tottenham’s all-time prime scorer in each the Premier League and European competitors.

“I think every Orient fan has a soft spot for Harry and it’s fantastic that Harry is supporting three extremely worthy causes,” mentioned Josh Stephens, head of business at Orient.

“He can also be supporting the membership throughout these difficult occasions and we’re extraordinarily grateful to him and all at CK66.

“As we all look forward to live football, I for one cannot wait until the O’s run out at the Breyer Group Stadium donning the ‘Thank you frontline heroes message.”