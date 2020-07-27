Harry Harris: US envoy to South Korea shaves off controversial moustache

Image copyright

The US ambassador to South Korea has actually shaved off his controversial moustache, months after his facial hair triggered a dispute about the nation’s colonial past.

Harry Harris, a retired navy admiral, had his facial hair eliminated at a hair salon in the capital Seoul.

He stated he did so to keep one’s cool throughout the summer season while using a face mask in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines.

“I feel so much cooler now,” Mr Harris stated in a video revealing the shave.

Mr Harris’s moustache had actually drawn criticism for its associations with Japan’s colonisation of South Korea from 1910 to 1945.

Earlier this year South Korean analysts and political leaders stated Mr Harris’s facial hair stimulated agonizing memories of the colonial period due to the fact that it was similar to the moustaches used by Japan’s governor-generals.

Mr Harris has actually been ambassador to South Korea considering that 2018, throughout a time of stretched relations. South Korea is an essential military and financial partner.

The US stations 28,500 soldiers in South Korea as part of a security alliance to hinder aggressiveness from North Korea, which attacked the nation in 1950.

Mr Harris had actually formerly raised stress by prompting South Korea to invest more on its military and take a various method to its relations with neighbouring North Korea.

In the context of these conflicts, Mr Harris’s moustache – and his Japanese heritage – ended up being more controversial.

In December in 2015, the Korea Times newspaper stated Mr Harris’s moustache “has become associated with the latest US image of being disrespectful and even coercive toward Korea”.

World War Two- period Japanese military leaders such as Hideki Tojo, Sadao Araki and Shunroku Hata all sported Mr Harris’s kind of moustache.

But scholars state the moustache was a typical design used by a variety of local leaders at the time, consisting of Chiang Kai- shek, leader of China’s nationalist federal government in between 1928 and 1949.

Mr Harris, the kid of a US Navy officer and a Japanese female, recommended the criticism of his moustache originated from his heritage.

“My moustache, for some reason, has become a point of some fascination here,” Mr Harris stated. “I have been criticised in the media here, especially in social media, because of my ethnic background, because I am a Japanese-American.”

Mr Harris, who was clean-shaven for the majority of his 40- year marine profession, informed the Korea Times he had actually chosen to grow the moustache to mark his “new life as a diplomat”.

The moustache, he informed the paper, would stay unless somebody persuaded him it was “seen in a manner that injures our relationship [with South Korea]”.