Harry Dunn: Family of teenager killed in crash to bring private prosecution against Dominic Raab

The household of Harry Dunn have mentioned they’ll bring a private prosecution against the Foreign Secretary, accusing him of misconduct in a public workplace and perverting the course of justice.

The teenager’s mother and father allege Dominic Raab allowed suspect Anne Sacoolas to depart the nation with out involving the police, whereas her declare for diplomatic immunity was “ambiguous”.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn have additionally accused Mr Raab of stopping Northamptonshire Police from conducting their investigations into the 19-year-old’s demise.





Mr Dunn was killed when his bike crashed right into a automotive exterior a US navy base in Northamptonshire in August final yr.

Sacoolas, the spouse of an intelligence official based mostly at RAF Croughton, was ready to return to the US after claiming diplomatic immunity.

The PA information company understands the Foreign Office (FCO) stay assured it has acted correctly and lawfully in relation to Mr Dunn’s demise.

In October, the Foreign Secretary advised MPs the FCO had persistently referred to as for Sacoolas’s immunity to be waived and that the police couldn’t have lawfully prevented the 42-year-old from leaving the UK.

It is known half of Mrs Charles and Mr Dunn’s case issues a briefing be aware copied to Mr Raab’s private workplace three days after the crash, in which an FCO official mentioned there was “some ambiguity in the case” in regards to the suspect’s declare to diplomatic immunity.

In courtroom paperwork, seen by PA, a separate briefing be aware from an FCO official mentioned that they had advised US counterparts they might be “reserving our position” on immunity and “informing the US that we are investigating the background to the agreement”.

Procedural steerage from the Crown Prosecution Service says: “The police are responsible for establishing whether an individual or premises has diplomatic immunity.”

Sacoolas was charged with inflicting demise by harmful driving in December, however US secretary of state Mike Pompeo rejected an extradition request for her, a call later described by the state division as “final”.

Speaking to PA in regards to the choice to bring the private prosecution, Mr Dunn’s father mentioned: “We are simply regular individuals who have labored arduous all our lives and paid our taxes.

“Like everybody else, we all know that if we break the legislation we may have to cope with it.

“But Mr Raab appears to have felt that he is above the law and that it was OK to let Anne Sacoolas go and not tell the police about the problems with her claim to diplomatic immunity.”

He added: “No-one is above the legislation. We imagine he has damaged it and may have to face the implications. We have already referred to as for him to resign.

“Now he will have to account to the courts for his actions.”

A spokeswoman for the FCO mentioned: “We have the deepest sympathy for Harry’s household. No household ought to have to expertise what they’ve been by way of.

“The case stays of the very best precedence for the Foreign Secretary who continues to increase the case with the US authorities.

“Both the Foreign Secretary and the Prime Minister have been clear with the US that the refusal to extradite Anne Sacoolas quantities to a denial of justice, and that she ought to return to the UK.

“The Foreign Secretary remains ready to meet Harry’s family and to support them to get the justice they deserve.”

