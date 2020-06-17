Harry and Meghan’s trademark application for new company ‘rejected because they didn’t pay the fee’

The notice reads: “The wording ‘providing a website featuring content associated with philanthropy, monetary giving, volunteer and career opportunities’ in International Class 35 can be indefinite and over-broad, and must be clarified to specify the nature of the content provided.”

The notice also states that the Sussexes did not pay the full fee necessary to process the document and did not sign the form.

The examiner said: ”The application was unsigned, causing the application not being properly verified.”

While it is common for patent applications for be initially rejected by the Office, the couple have already been ordered to produce a number of changes which should be refiled by their lawyer, by August 22 or they risk the application being “abandoned”.

A spokesman for the Sussexes did not comment last night.

A source said the paperwork was part of the “normal back-and-forth of the trademarking process”, which can be still ongoing. It is incorrect that the application has received a final refusal, they said.

The public launch of Archewell is now expected in 2021. In April, the Duke and Duchess told the Telegraph: “We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

The Sussexes are currently surviving in Los Angeles after stepping down from Royal life in January and having to drop their Sussex Royal brand.

It was unmasked last week that they have postponed the public launch of their Archewell project, following the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests.