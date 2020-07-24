Harry and Meghan sue over ‘intrusive’ pictures of son Archie

The claim was submitted in California, where the household now lives.

“Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home. No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right,” legal representative Michael Kump stated in a declaration.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son’s right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions,” he stated.

Kump operates at Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & & Aldisert LLP, lawyers for the duke and duchess.,