Harry and Meghan sue over ‘intrusive’ pictures of son Archie

The claim was submitted in California, where the household now lives.

“Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home. No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right,” legal representative Michael Kump stated in a declaration.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son’s right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions,” he stated.

Kump operates at Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & & Aldisert LLP, lawyers for the duke and duchess.,

Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is 14 months old. The household transferred to California after going back from the British royal household in January, however they have actually often grumbled about press invasion on both sides of the Atlantic.

Meghan and Harry tell four British tabloids they can expect &#39;zero engagement&#39;
In a different claim, Meghan is suing the publisher of the UK’s Mail on Sunday paper over printed excerpts of a letter the duchess composed to her daddy following her marital relationship to Prince Harry.
The couple have likewise told four newspapers — the Daily Mail, the Sun, the Mirror and the Express– that they will not be engaging with them in the future.

In a letter to the publications, the couple stated they think a totally free press “is a cornerstone to any democracy” however include that “there is a real human cost” to the method the tabloids tackle their service.

