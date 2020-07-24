Harry and Meghan sue over ‘drone’ photos of baby son Archie at their home – Panorama

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have filed a lawsuit against photographers in Los Angeles after drones were allegedly used to take pictures of their son Archie in the back garden of their home, Metro reports.

The couple is alleging their privacy was breached by unnamed photographers, citing California laws that could allow them to take action against anyone trying to sell the photos until the person who took them can be identified.

In the complaint, which was filed on Thursday, Harry and Meghan said they were not seeking special treatment and expected to be followed by the media when in public, but that they drew the line at photographers invading the privacy of their home.

The pair claim in the lawsuit that they are constantly followed by paparazzi, who have tracked them down to their LA home, flying helicopters overhead and cutting holes in their security fences.

Helicopters hovered over the house as early as 5.30am and as late as 7pm, disturbing neighbours and waking up baby Archie, who is 14 months old.

The family tried to ignore these but a recent incident was described as having ‘crossed a red line for any parent’.

A statement from the couple’s lawyer, Michael Kump, said: ‘Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home. No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right.

‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son’s right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions.’