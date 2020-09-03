Harry and Meghan sign production deal with Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multi-year production deal with the streaming company that will have the two royals producing exclusive films and series for the service, Netflix announced on Wednesday.

That includes scripted series, docu-series, documentaries, features and children’s programming. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may appear on camera for some of the projects, but Meghan has no plans to return to acting. Markle starred on USA Network’s legal drama “Suits” from 2011 to 2018.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The news was first reported by the New York Times.

Netflix NFLX noted that the two are “committed to highlighting diverse voices in front of and behind the camera” and “to diverse hiring practices for the key roles they are actively filling at their production company.”

