Harry and Meghan pay back $3 million spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage

Settling the debt could be regarded as the couple’s final move in their split with Britain, though the house on the Windsor estate will remain their official residence when in the country.

In January, Harry and Meghan announced that they were “stepping back” from their roles as senior members of the British royal family, and would divide their time between the UK and North America.

The work to the Sussexes’ official residence, Frogmore Cottage , which was carried out in 2019, cost £2.4 million (around $3 million) from the Sovereign Grant , which comes from taxpayers to support the monarchy.

The house became the subject of controversy after the couple distanced themselves from public life and declared their intention to become “financially independent.” They later declared their intention to pay back the renovation cost.

The couple, who have since bought a home in Santa Barbara , California, moved into the early 19th-century building shortly before the arrival of their son Archie in May 2019. The property had undergone structural changes to turn five small dormitory-style units into a single home Other works included the removal of a chimney, re-finishing the roof, new staircases, fireplace installations and a new “floating” wooden floor, all of which were detailed in planning applications to the local council. The Sovereign Grant, which pays for salaries of the Queen’s staff, upkeep of palaces and official royal duties, including travel, footed the bill for the…

