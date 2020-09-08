Harry and Meghan have no Royal future: Couple return $3 million cheque for Frogmore Cottage – Armenian News

For more than a year, it has been the millstone around Prince Harry’s neck, a gold‑plated slice of taxpayers’ largesse that reeked of privilege and entitlement.

But to Harry and Meghan, the £2.4 million of public money — our money — that was lavished on renovating Frogmore Cottage, only for it to be shuttered and abandoned along with the rest of their royal lives, represented something far more intrinsic.

He saw it as a chain that shackled them to the land of his birth, inhibiting their efforts to be truly free of the Royal Family and — crucially — of their media critics.

In his eyes, the money was not a loan from a generous nation pleased to be helping this young royal couple find its feet after their joyful wedding, but rather a stick with which to beat them.

Paying back every penny to the public purse, having previously offered to do so at the rate of £18,000 a month (a deal of such indulgence it would have taken them 11 years to repay the debt), is highly significant, according to the Daily Mail.

In the short term, it is designed to silence the drumbeat of criticism to which they perceive they are subject.

A source close to the couple confirmed that they were no longer receiving financial support from Harry’s father, the Prince of Wales, either from the Duchy of Cornwall or his…