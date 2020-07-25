Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after the Queen did broadcast WITHOUT the pair’s picture on her desk 

Harry and Meghan were puzzled when no picture of them and their boy Archie was shown throughout the Queen’s Christmas speech in 2015.

According to Finding Freedom, the couple considered it a snub that their picture was missing from the desk in the Green Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace from where the Monarch offer her conventional yearly address.

Already sensation they ‘had long been sidelined by the institution and were not a fundamental part of its future’, the couple thought about the episode to be ‘yet another sign that they needed to consider their own path’, according to the book’s authors.

Photographs of the Duke and Duchess had actually included in the Queen’s address in 2018, however she decided in 2015 to show just pictures of her dad King George VI, Prince Charles and Camilla and a household shot of theCambridges

The book quotes Palace sources as stating they wished to show the line of succession.

The speech did, nevertheless, consist of video of the Queen and Prince Philip conference Archie for the very first time as Harry, Meghan and Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, lookedon

The Queen mentioned: ‘I have been delighted to welcome our eighth great-grandchild.’

