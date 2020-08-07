Harrison Barnes Reports Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

The Sacramento Kings were dealt yet another blow by the coronavirus when forward Harrison Barnes tested positive for COVID-19. Barnes reported the positive result on his own Twitter account.

Barnes is the fourth known Kings player to receive a positive diagnoses, the others being Buddy Hield, Jabari Parker and Alex Len.

Barnes hadn’t yet joined the team in Orlando but intends to do so when he is cleared to do so. Before any player in his position is approved for action, they must quarantine and abide by public health protocols until they’re cleared by a physician to return.

Barnes says that he’s felt primarily asymptomatic.

In 64 games for the Kings this season, Barnes has averaged 14.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. If all goes well, he’ll join his Sacramento teammates in time to help them claw their way into the Western Conference playoff picture. They currently sit 11th.

