Harris meets with Blake family in first solo trip as Democratic VP nominee

“I mean, they’re an incredible family. And what they’ve endured, and they just do it with such dignity and grace. And you know, they’re carrying the weight of a lot of voices on their shoulders,” the senator from California told reporters during a tour of an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers training facility in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

The senator said her message to the family was about expressing concern for their “well-being and of course for their brother and son’s well-being. Let them know that they have support.”

Blake joined the hourlong meeting by phone, Benjamin Crump, the family’s lawyer, said in a statement.