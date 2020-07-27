Harris Faulkner: John Lewis death should be ‘wake-up call’ for activists to ‘put their fists down’

“If you look at American streets [right now], some of them are not living out that message,” Faulkner said. “Today is a wake-up call, today is that ringing of the bell for the next generation, to me, Dana, for them to lean in with their hearts and put their fists down.”

“And we are talking about a portion of people on the streets, but they have permeated a message from peaceful protesters.”

Perino added that Lewis, who represented Atlanta for decades after playing a prominent role in the civil rights movement, dedicated his entire life to “change.”

She said that her mother was part of Lewis’ generation and saw firsthand the segregation that gripped communities like the one Lewis grew up in.

“We still have obviously a lot of work to do to help bring this country together, but we have shown that we can do it,” Perino said, “and we are a lot further along than we had been — even just in the course of history, a relatively short period of time, so I felt like today was such a beautiful tribute, [and] definitely a celebration.”