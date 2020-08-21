Harris English (64) among quartet of co-leaders at Northern Trust

The leaderboard is a little congested after the preliminary of the playoffs. Here’s how things stand at The Northern Trust, where veteran Harris English headings a trio of co-leaders following the opening round at TPC Boston:

Leaderboard: Harris English (-7 ), Kevin Streelman (-7 ), Cameron Davis (-7 ), Russell Henley (-7 ), Kevin Kisner (-6 ), Louis Oosthuizen (-6 ), Bubba Watson (-6 )

What it implies: With perfect scoring conditions in Massachusetts, the 122-man field went low for the many part. The leading 11 gamers are separated by just one shot, while 29 gamers opened with rounds of 4-under 67 or much better. That group consists of 4 at 7 under, highlighted by English as he wants to parlay a constant season into his very first win in 7 years.

Round of the day: English won two times in 2013 however hasn’t raised a prize because, although he remains in the middle of a resurgent season that has actually consisted of 12 top-25 surfaces in 17 starts. It was more of the exact same Thursday at TPC Boston, where English carded an eagle and 6 birdies versus simply a single bogey, consisting of 4 birdies in a row on the most tough stretch on the course,Nos 11-14.

