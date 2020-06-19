Harriette Winslow in ‘Family Matters’ ‘Memba Her?!

Georgia born actress Jo Marie Payton gained fame when she landed the role of Harriette Winslow … the character was featured as a reoccurring role on “Perfect Strangers” … but is best called the mom on the classic ’90s ABC family sitcom “Family Matters.”

Jo Marie Payton was cast alongside a star-studded cast of actors including Reginald VelJohnson because the police patriarch and husband, Carl Winslow, Kellie Shanygne Williams because the well-liked Laura Winslow, Darius McCrary because the big bro jock, Eddie Winslow … and undoubtedly Jaleel White as the nerdy neighbor Steven Q. Urkel.

Payton’s other notable television credits include “Moesha,” “Will & Grace,” “Small Wonder” and “Silver Spoons.”