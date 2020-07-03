Harriet Dart’s Wimbledon memories: Lawn Tennis Association video | Tennis News





Harriet Dart has shared her recollections of Wimbledon

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) are sharing a collection of movies with British gamers trying again at their favorite Wimbledon recollections all through the years – from their earliest experiences to stepping out on the Centre Court for the very first time.

From a nine-year previous mixing with the professionals within the Wimbledon gamers lounge to stepping out on Centre Court for the very first time – make a journey down Wimbledon reminiscence lane with British No 3 Harriet Dart.

Hear from the Fed Cup star as she chats about what she’ll miss most about The Championships this yr, how she’s going to mark the event and who her dream opponent can be.

Find extra nice Wimbledon content material and uncover how one can get into tennis at www.lta.org.uk

Don’t overlook to comply with us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Available to obtain now on – iPhone & iPad and Android